Earl Ethan Bockenhauer

Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Cornerstone Community Church (1001 44th Avenue, Goodview, MN). Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m., Monday and one hour prior to the service, all at the church. He will be laid to rest at Lewiston Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Memorial gifts will be given to Winona Area Hospice, Sugar Loaf Senior Living, and Heifer International. Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements.