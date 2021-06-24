 Skip to main content
Dwight David Moldenhauer

SPRING VALLEY—Dwight David Moldenhauer (Smoker), 62, passed away peacefully, Friday, June 18, 2021 surrounded by his family after a hard fought battle with cancer.

Celebration of life will be held at Valley Christian Center in Spring Valley on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Valley Christian Center and Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Home are assisting the family with arrangements.

Cards, flowers and notes of condolences can be directed to Valley Christian Center, Spring Valley, MN, in care if Carla Mcelmury. Please leave a memory of Dwight also at https://www.ranfranzandvinefh.com/obituaries/

