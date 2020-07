Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Dwayne “Dewey” Carlyle Benson, 84, of Winona died Monday, June 29, 2020, at Lake Winona Manor. Dewey generously donated his body to the Mayo Clinic Anatomical Bequest Program. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Please leave a memory and sign his online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family.