Duane Tamke

ARCADIA, Wis. — Duane “Beak or Smoke” John Tamke, 59, of Arcadia passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his home.

Duane was born Oct. 3, 1960, in Whitehall, Wis., to Albert and Bonnie (Ryan) Tamke. He graduated from Arcadia High School and had been employed by Value Implement in Arcadia. On Oct. 25, 2010, he married Sally Roskos Sura, in Whitehall, Wis.

Duane loved to farm, hunt, participate in tractor pulling, fix tractors, ride snowmobile, but most of all loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Duane is survived by his wife, Sally of Arcadia; sons, Tyler (Erin) Tamke of Arcadia, Travis (Taylor) Tamke of Blair, Wis.; daughter, Michelle Peaslee of Beaver Dam, Wis.; mother, Bonnie Tamke of Holmen, Wis.; siblings, Charlotte (Bruce) Winkler of Eau Claire Wis., Linda (Dennis) Bjorge of Arcadia, Larry (Lisa Halverson) Tamke of Arcadia, Bryan (Sandy) Tamke of Arcadia, Alan (Tammy) Tamke of Winona; and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Tamke April 12, 2020; and son, Derek Sura.

A celebration of life will be held in Duane’s honor at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

To express condolences to his family online and for further service updates, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.