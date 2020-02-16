Duane Rothering Jr.

MINNEAPOLIS — Duane Lonnie Rothering Jr., 66, of Minneapolis died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at his home. Duane was born April 23, 1953, in Alma, Wisconsin. A memorial service will be held starting at 2 p.m. March 21, at the American Legion in River Falls, Wisconsin. In memory of his favorite event, family and friends are placing a Memorial Bench in Duane’s honor at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Details for contributing to the Memorial at the MN State Fair and information regarding the memorial service can be found on crescenttide.com.