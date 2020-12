WHITEHALL, Wis. — Duane F. Bork, 71, of Whitehall died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Wis.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

A complete obituary may be seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com.

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair, Wis. is assisting the family with arrangements.