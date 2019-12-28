Dr. Thomas Retzinger

Dr. Thomas Alan Retzinger, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Tom was dearly loved by his wife, Bonnie; his sons, Ryan (America), Eric (Hannah); daughter, Laura (Scott); stepsons, Bryn, Kirk (Dawn); stepdaughter, Kristin (Billy); beloved grandchildren, Aleta, Micah, Linnea, Laney, Julia, Henry, Eva, Odella, Raina; mother, Pauline; brothers, Roger (Doris), Jamie (Nancy); sisters, Jean and Mary.
Tom was born and raised in Beloit, Wis. Upon completing medical school and residency in Illinois, he moved to Winona to open and operate Family Medicine of Winona for 37 years. He was active in the Winona community serving as the County Coroner and Medical Director of Winona Area First Responder unit, SEMCAC Family Planning, and St. Anne Extended Healthcare until his retirement in 2016. Known for his infectious sense of humor and harmonious humming ability, Dr. Retzinger will truly be missed by all the lives he touched.
Tom enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, family and friends. He was proud of accomplishing his bucket list item of stepping foot on all seven continents. Tom also found time to read a good book. He lived for the days to play in the pool with his grandchildren, while also trying to get the perfect shot from his camera. He was an avid swimmer at the Winona YMCA where he was often seen arriving on his prized orange scooter.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward; and first wife, Wendy.
You have free articles remaining.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, with visitation starting at 10 a.m., all at Central Lutheran Church, Winona.
Memorials may be directed to Winona YMCA.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, and Fountain City, Wis. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.