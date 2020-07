Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Former St. Mary’s professor, Dr. Norlene Kunkel, died suddenly in her home Sunday, July 18, 2020. Dr. Kunkel was a professor of education at University of Notre Dame, and St. Mary’s College in Winona. Dr. Kunkel has been living in Round Rock, Texas, since 1985. Norlene will be missed by her many nieces and nephews.