Dr. Leon James English

Dr. Leon “Bud” James English, 96, of Winona passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his home. Dr. English was born Oct. 9, 1923, in Arcadia, Wis., to Dr. William Edward and Hazel Mary (Taberner) English. He graduated from Arcadia High School in 1942, served in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1946, and graduated from Marquette University School of Dentistry in 1952. He married Mary O. Wigger of Milwaukee, in 1952, and together they raised five children in Arcadia, where he practiced dentistry until his retirement in 1992. Mary passed away after a long illness in 1989. He married Ramona L. Jezewski of Winona, in 1992.

Dr. English exemplified all that is good about growing up, living, and working in a small town in the Midwest. His professional accomplishments and community contributions were many. Both Governors Dreyfus and Lucy, appointed Dr. English to the Wisconsin State Board and State Comprehensive Planning Council. He served on the Joint Commission for National Examinations of the ADA. Dr. English was a past president for both the Central Regional Dental Testing Service and the State Board of Dental Examiners. He was a member of the American College of Dentists and the Pierre Fauchard Academy. He received a Distinguished Alumnus in Dentistry Award from Marquette University in 1996, and the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020, from the American College of Dentists. Dr. English was Chairman of the Board of the State Bank of Arcadia. The Wisconsin Bankers Association recognized him in 2013, for 50 years of service to the banking industry. He was a member of American Legion Post 17, Wisconsin. Over the years, he served on the Board of Directors for St. Joseph Hospital in Arcadia, chaired the “Make A Splash” Campaign for the Arcadia swimming pool, supported Arcadia Catholic Schools, and served as parliamentarian for local governmental and school board meetings. Bud understood the importance of giving back, was a consummate storyteller and avid Green Bay Packers fan, loved a good joke, and brought joy to all who had the pleasure of knowing him.