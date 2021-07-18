Dr. Laurel M. Quinn, 44 of Winona passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Winona Health.

Laurel Marie was born October 10, 1976, in Saint Cloud, Minn., to James and Judith (Buehler) Vos. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School and received her undergraduate and medical degrees from University of Minnesota, Minneapolis.

She married Jason S. Quinn and they have celebrated 18 years of marriage. They moved to Winona in 2006, and she has been employed at Winona Health for the past 15 years. Together they have six children.

Laurel’s greatest joy came from spending time with her family and loved ones. She was a phenomenal wife, mother, friend, and member of the community. She enjoyed watching and cheering her children on with their many activities.

Laurel went into the ophthalmology field due to her passion for helping people. She was grateful to be a skilled doctor and able to adjust her patients’ vision and how they see the world.

Laurel looked for opportunities to give back. She volunteered with the Birthright organization for many years. She was an active member of the church and was guided by her faith.