Dr. Laurel M. Quinn, 44 of Winona passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Winona Health.
Laurel Marie was born October 10, 1976, in Saint Cloud, Minn., to James and Judith (Buehler) Vos. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School and received her undergraduate and medical degrees from University of Minnesota, Minneapolis.
She married Jason S. Quinn and they have celebrated 18 years of marriage. They moved to Winona in 2006, and she has been employed at Winona Health for the past 15 years. Together they have six children.
Laurel’s greatest joy came from spending time with her family and loved ones. She was a phenomenal wife, mother, friend, and member of the community. She enjoyed watching and cheering her children on with their many activities.
Laurel went into the ophthalmology field due to her passion for helping people. She was grateful to be a skilled doctor and able to adjust her patients’ vision and how they see the world.
Laurel looked for opportunities to give back. She volunteered with the Birthright organization for many years. She was an active member of the church and was guided by her faith.
She is survived by her husband Jason; six children: Grace, Faith, Hope, Reagan, Ireland, and Lincoln; parents: James and Judith Vos; siblings: James Vos, Jr.; Kimberly (Steve) Beery; Chris (Sandi) Vos; and David (Nicole) Vos; mother-in-law Lynn Quinn; sisters and brother-in-law: Kelli Quinn and Kevin (Becky) Quinn and; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Wayne Quinn.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Winona, Minn., with The Very Rev. Mark McNea officiating. Interment will be at noon on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Holdingford, Minn.
Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, and beginning at 9 a.m. Friday at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to provide educational support for their children at Edward Jones. Checks would be paid to the order of Edward Jones, for Quinns and sent to 3760 Service Drive, Winona, MN 55987.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, Minn., and Fountain City, Wis.