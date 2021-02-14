Dr. J.H. Foegen

Joseph had many passions over the years — film-making, rock hunting, singing, and writing. He loved words and had nearly 500 articles published in a wide range of professional and more general journals. From 1979 until his retirement, Dr. Foegen wrote and edited Business Brevities, a publication of the WSU College of Business. He was the longest-serving faculty member at WSU.

Joe enjoyed the debate, as was evident by his many letters to the editor to the Winona Daily News and the Winona Shopper.

His love of music and the written word was passed on to his children and grandchildren.

Waiting to greet him in heaven are his beloved grandson, John Joseph Karsten; and his parents, Henry and Susan Foegen.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary; brother, Bob (Sue) Foegen of Waukesha, Wis.; two daughters, Marge (Randy) Karsten of Platteville, Wis., and Julie (Chuck) Frederick of Duluth, Minn.; five granddaughters, Kathryn (Michael) Counter of Winona, Amy Karsten of Winona, Claire Frederick of St. Paul; and Charleigh and Regine Frederick, both at home in Duluth; nephew, Steve (Mary) Foegen, Delafield, Wis.; and niece, Theresa (Ryan) Bergh, Genesee, Wis.