Dr. J.H. Foegen

Jan. 22, 1928 — Feb. 9, 2021
Dr. Joseph Henry Foegen, 93, of Winona passed away of natural causes Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
He was born in Kaukauna, Wis., and graduated from Kaukauna High School, where he was class valedictorian.
Dr. Foegen attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison, earning a BBA in 1954, MBA in 1955, and Ph.D. in 1959, in industrial relations and personnel with a sociology minor. While at Madison, he was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, an honorary fraternity, and received a Ford Foundation Fellowship.
At Madison he met Mary Christoph at the campus chapter of the Newman Center. The priest there told him to escort Mary to a center dance. The sparks flew, and they were wed at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Madison, Sept. 10, 1955.
His employment history included serving as a mail carrier for the U.S. Post Office and working for the Thilmany Pulp & Paper Company, both in Kaukauna.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1947. Joe attended the Signal Corps School at Fort Monmouth, N.J., and was later stationed with the 4025th Signal Service Group, in Manila, Philippines.
Coming to Winona State University in 1958, Dr. Foegen shared ideas with three generations of students, mostly in management and human resources classes. Professional organization membership included the Academy of Management, Industrial Relations Research Association, Society for Business Ethics, and World Future Society.
Joseph had many passions over the years — film-making, rock hunting, singing, and writing. He loved words and had nearly 500 articles published in a wide range of professional and more general journals. From 1979 until his retirement, Dr. Foegen wrote and edited Business Brevities, a publication of the WSU College of Business. He was the longest-serving faculty member at WSU.
Joe enjoyed the debate, as was evident by his many letters to the editor to the Winona Daily News and the Winona Shopper.
His love of music and the written word was passed on to his children and grandchildren.
Waiting to greet him in heaven are his beloved grandson, John Joseph Karsten; and his parents, Henry and Susan Foegen.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary; brother, Bob (Sue) Foegen of Waukesha, Wis.; two daughters, Marge (Randy) Karsten of Platteville, Wis., and Julie (Chuck) Frederick of Duluth, Minn.; five granddaughters, Kathryn (Michael) Counter of Winona, Amy Karsten of Winona, Claire Frederick of St. Paul; and Charleigh and Regine Frederick, both at home in Duluth; nephew, Steve (Mary) Foegen, Delafield, Wis.; and niece, Theresa (Ryan) Bergh, Genesee, Wis.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at and live streamed from the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Winona, Tuesday. Feb. 16, with The Very Rev. Mark C. McNea officiating. Masks and social distancing are required due to Covid-19. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Winona. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9, Winona.
The family wishes to thank all the Home Instead caregivers and staff, whose compassionate care allowed Joe to remain in his home, and Dr. Richard Ferris and Dr. Daniel Parker, who were his Winona physicians.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Dr. Joseph H. Foegen Scholarship, WSU Winona State University Foundation, Somsen 204, PO Box 5838, Winona, MN 55987; John J. Karsten Memorial Endowment Fund, Attn: Scott Klaas, Executive Director The Catholic Diocese of Madison Foundation Inc., 702 S. High Point Road, Suite 223, Madison, WI 53719; Birthright, 920 W. Fifth St., Winona, MN 55987.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona and Fountain City, Wis.