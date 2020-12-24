Dr. Frank Thatcher Bumpus died peacefully at home Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, surrounded by loving friends, Vinny Tamagna, Joseph Cook, and Glonise Dutton, due to complications with Alzheimer’s and Dementia. He is the beloved uncle of six nieces, Suzie Reed (Michael), Christina Wilson (Reed), Priscilla Tanase (Ted), Kathy Urquhart, Jane Nielsen, and Marie Mentor. Frank was a compassionate loving partner to Lucio Petrocelli who predeceased him in 2004. Frank was born in Rochester, Minn., to the prominent Dr. Hermon Carey Bumpus Jr. (Mayo Clinic), and Helen Norton McBurnie of the Laird Norton Company (Seattle). Frank was a loving and supportive brother and was predeceased by his sister, Nancy Helen Bumpus-Buck; and brother, William Norton Bumpus.

A resident of Cold Spring, N.Y., Dr. Bumpus was the principal donor to a National Endowment for the Humanities Challenge grant that underpins the endowment of the Hudson River Valley Institute and established the Dr. Frank T. Bumpus Chair in Hudson River Valley History, making him one of Marist College’s most generous and transformational benefactors. His grandfather, Hermon Carey Bumpus was president of Brown and Tufts Universities and an academic philanthropic setting was commonplace for Frank. His own education was interrupted when he had completed all but the last semester of his senior year at Harvard University, when he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1942, as an Aviation Cadet-Student Bombardier. He trained as both a bombardier and a navigator and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in November 1943. From 1944 to 1945, Lieutenant Bumpus flew 43 combat missions from bases in England, as a member of the 410th Bombardment Group of the Ninth Air Force, in Douglas A-20 Havoc bombers, against targets in France and Germany. He was awarded seven Air Medals for meritorious achievement in flight and the Distinguished Flying Cross. Upon Captain Bumpus’s discharge from the U.S. Army, he graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, and then from Tufts University Medical School, as a Doctor of radiology. Dr. Bumpus practiced at Memorial Hospital, now Sloan Kettering Memorial, in New York City, for over a decade.