Doyle Roger Wait, 74 of Winona passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021. He was born Feb. 13, 1947, to Doyle W. and Beulah (Papenfuss) Wait.

Doyle graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1965. He married Bonnie May Googins Oct. 20, 1965, and she preceded him in death Aug. 28, 2017. He was formerly employed at Goodyear Tire, Chrysler Winona and Winona Marine. His family meant everything to him, and he had a strong core faith. He enjoyed trout fishing, hunting and his puppies. Being the Jack-of-All Trades, he was known to help anybody.

Doyle is survived by his daughter, Candance; brothers, Dwayne Wait, James (Zena) Wait, Milton Wait, Myron (LaDonna) Wait, Gary Wait; sisters, Joan (Roger) Peterson and Susan (Dennis) Plien. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Beverly (Gerald) McNally; and other relatives.

Doyle was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bonnie; brothers, Morris and Steve Wait. He was also preceded in death by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Fritz (Helen) Googins; Harley Googins, Grace (Richard) Hartwick, Steve Googins, and Betty (JR) Rumpca.