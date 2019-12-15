Doug Anderson, 73, of Winona and formerly of Harmony passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Rochester, Minnesota.
Douglas Lee Anderson was born May 10, 1946, in Rushford to Herman and Luella (Lee) Anderson. He graduated from Harmony High School in 1964. Doug served in the Army for three years. After the military, Doug started work at Peerless Chain in Winona. He retired from there in 2003. Being an outdoors person, Doug enjoyed hunting and fishing. Over the years, he owned several breeds of hunting and sled dogs. Doug also enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings and NASCAR.
Doug is survived by a sister, Cheryl (Mike) Kenyon; a nephew, Tracy Kenyon; and friend, Nicole James; all of Forest City, Iowa.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Greenfield Lutheran Church in Harmony. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the church. Lindstrom Funeral Home is assisting the family.