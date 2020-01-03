INDEPENDENCE —Dorothy Roskos, 75, of Independence died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Dorothy was born Nov. 9, 1944, in Independence, to Conrad and Monica (Bautch) Waletzki. She married Richard Roskos June 13, 1964, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
Dorothy worked at the Independence State Bank for over 30 years and was vice president of operations when she retired.
She was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, its women’s organization and rosary society. She was an active member at church and served on the finance committee.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Richard of Independence; three sons, Greg (Carrie) Roskos of Black River Falls, Jim Roskos and Don (Suzanne) Roskos, both of Independence; six grandchildren, Allyn Lottouzee, Angie (DeAndre) Woods, John, Grace, Sarah Roskos and Jimmy (Britt) Houd; two great-grandchildren; brother, Conrad (Ramona) Waletzki of Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence, with burial in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service and rosary at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Edison Funeral Home in Independence, and one hour prior to the Mass, Saturday at the church.
