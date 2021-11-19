 Skip to main content
Dorothy J. Theis

Dorothy J. Theis, age 96, of Winona, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Benedictine—St. Anne.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. Visitation will also be held from 10:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

