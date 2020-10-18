Dorothy J. Krieger, 96, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Sugar Loaf Senior Living in Winona.

Dorothy was born Aug. 3, 1924, in Osceola, Wis., to Harold and Martha (Page) Schumacher. She grew up in Rollingstone and attended Holy Trinity High School, graduating in 1942.

Dorothy married Al Krieger Nov. 7, 1945, in Altura, Minn., and he preceded her in death in 2013.

Survivors include two daughters, Karen (Paul) Pretzel, Tomahawk, Wis., and Julie Smith, Winona; one granddaughter, Madelyn (Patrick) Bohn, Shakopee, Minn.; two great-grandchildren, Elise and Benjamin Olson; and their father, Brian Olson, Holmen, Wis.; a niece, nephews, and godchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Jennifer Olson; son-in-law, Michael Smith; brother, LaVerne Schumacher; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dale and Kathy Krieger.

The family would like to express special thanks to Sugar Loaf Senior Living and Winona Area Hospice Services for the wonderful care given to her.

In accordance with her wishes, and due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held, with entombment at Woodlawn Cemetery.