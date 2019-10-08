ETTRICK, Wis. — Dorothy Clara (Kastenschmidt) Evenson, 85, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, from Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel. Burial will follow in French Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Ettrick. Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. until services Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials to Galesville-Ettrick First Responders or the Alzheimer Association.
