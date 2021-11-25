BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Doris Mae Arms passed away peacefully into the Lord’s arms on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Beaver Dam Memory Care in Beaver Dam, Wis. Doris was born on January 6, 1926, in York Center, Wis., to Edward and Cora (Mitchell) Lemke. She married Lloyd Jacklen in 1945 and was blessed with a daughter Judy. Lloyd passed away in 1950, leaving her to raise their daughter with the help of her parents on the family farm. She worked at the shoe factory for 23 years. She then married Armin Arms in 1974 in Waterloo, after which they moved to Fountain City, Wis., where they lived until 2008, when they moved back to Beaver Dam to be closer to Judy and family and became members of First Ev. Lutheran Church. Doris enjoyed baking, bowling, playing cards, embroidery, jigsaw puzzles and circle words in her leisure time. However her greatest joy came from visiting with family and friends as often as she could.

Doris is survived by her son-in-law Alan Lauth of Beaver Dam, her sister Lois Pann of Waterloo and brother-in-law Don Jacklen of Hibbing, Minn. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Doris was preceded in death by her parents: first husband Lloyd Jacklen, second husband Armin Arms, daughter Judy Lauth, brothers and wives Ken (Delores) Lemke, Lloyd (Helen) Lemke and sister Beatrice and her husband Marvin Campbell along with in-laws: Christ (Alice) Jacklen, Jan (Bob) Korhn, Donna (Don) Weisert, Bob Jacklen, Helen Jacklen, Belva (Elmer) Ruben, Virginia (Larry) Korb, Lois (Loren) Edelbach, Edson Arms and nephews: Jeff Pann, Mike Lemke and Harley Lemke.

A Memorial gathering will take place on Wednesday. December 1, 2021. at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, Wis., from 10 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Doris Ruben from Abbotsford, Wis., officiating. Private inurnment will take place at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery, Waterloo.

A special thank you to Beaver Dam Memory Care staff and Generations Hospice for her special care during these difficult times. Also a heartfelt thank you to the “friends” of First Ev. Lutheran Church for their visits and letters, of which she treasured.

