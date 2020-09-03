× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — Doris M. Filla, 89, of Independence died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall, Wis.

Doris was born Nov. 3, 1930, in Waumandee, Wis., to Rudolph and Mary (Sendelbach) Pronschinske. She married Edmund E. Filla May 18, 1954, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waumandee. He died Aug. 8, 2011.

The couple farmed in Independence. Doris was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, its women’s organization and rosary society. She worked many years for the SS. Peter and Paul Fall Festival.

Doris is survived by three children, Diane Walske of Arcadia, Wis., David (Sandy) Filla of Independence and Sharon (Daniel) Kotlarz of Arcadia; 10 grandchildren, Greg Walske, Beth (Jake) Wadewitz, Brian (Amber) Walske, Daniel Filla, Michelle (Eric) Halverson, Sara (Austen) Whitwam, Nicole Filla, Brent (Jessie) Kotlarz, Brad and Tracy Kotlarz; nine great-grandchildren, Brayden Reedy, Brianna, Brooklyn and Aliyah Walske, Kanden and Aubrey Wadewitz, Jaelynn, Madelynn and Brantley Kotlarz; two brothers, Rudy (Dorothy) Pronschinske of Waumandee and Robert (Carolyn) Pronschinske of Arcadia; four sisters, Rita Bork of Waumandee, Anna Schmitt of Fountain City, Wis., Janice Weiss of Mondovi, Wis., and Leora Skroch of Independence; and sister-in-law, Barbara Filla of Eau Claire, Wis.