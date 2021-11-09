Doris Francis Jick died November 5, 2021 at Grandview Care Center, Blair, WI at the age of 82 years. Doris was born August 13, 1939 in Galesville, WI. To Edmund and Myrtle (Fluegel) Jick. Doris grew up and lived all of her life in the Centerville area. She graduated from Galesville High School, and went on to Winona State University, where she graduated with a teaching degree. She taught art in the Holmen Area school district for over 40 years. Doris loved painting and was an accomplished artist. She also enjoyed crafts, sewing and most of all reading. She helped her parents run a truck farm on their property at Centerville. Over the years Doris loved animals especially cats and she was always taking in strays.