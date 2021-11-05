BUFFALO CITY—Doris Edith Charlotte Cleland, 86, of Buffalo City, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Karlsruhe, Germany on April 26, 1935, she was the daughter of Luise Lohring. On August 6, 1955, she married Corporal Richard Lee Cleland. They shared 66 years of marriage together. To this union they were blessed with seven children, Charlotte Rinderknecht, Robert Cleland, Edward Cleland, Susan Murphy, Alan Cleland, Jeanette Hodges, Martin Cleland.

Doris loved gardening, growing flowers, and was well known for her blooming cactuses. She enjoyed singing and volunteering through her church. With her love for sewing she donated many items to hospitals and nursing homes. She loved everyone she was around, especially her grandchildren. She had a heart of gold and will be missed by many.

She is survived by her children: Charlotte (Bill) Rinderknecht, Robert (Renee) Cleland, Susan Murphy, Alan Cleland, Jeanette (Bill) Hodges and Martin (Laura) Cleland; 21 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by other loving family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Cleland; son, Edward Cleland; one granddaughter, Angelica; her mother, Luise and brothers.

A memorial service will be held Saturday November 6, 2021 at 11 A.M. at Cornerstone Community Church, 1001 44th Ave., Goodview, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Cornerstone Community Church. Arrangements entrusted to Talbot Family Funeral Homes.