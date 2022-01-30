Doris E. Laska

WINONA, MN — Doris E. (Tainter) Laska, 98, of Winona, MN, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Winona Health Services.

Doris Elaine was born September 23, 1923, to Hilda (Stensland) and Lyle Tainter in Homer Township, MN.

On September 1, 1945, she married Ben Laska. Together they had three children, Steve, Jane, and Richard. He passed away November 18, 2002.

Doris graduated from Winona State Teachers College. From 1942 to 1947 she taught rural school at Bush and then at Pleasant Ridge. Then, from 1967 to 1987 she worked at the Winona Post Office. She also worked with her husband on the family farm.

She was a member of Central Lutheran Church, served in all offices of the Church Women and as Eunice Chair. Doris was a member of the Winona Flower and Garden Club, Winona Master Gardeners, Co-Chair of Plants and Flowers “open class” at the Winona County Fair, Winona County Old Settlers Association, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, and the SE Minnesota Guernsey Breeders Association. She enjoyed exhibiting her baking, canning, flowers and quilting at the Olmsted, Winona County, and Minnesota State fairs.

She is survived by her sons: Steven and Richard (Carol) Laska; her daughter Jane (Dale) Tinderholt; grandchildren: Eric Tinderholt, Tami Tinderholt; Jenelle (Dan) Thorman, and Nathan (Beth) Laska; four great-grandchildren: Mackenzi and Dakota Tinderholt and Desiree and Ben Thorman; sisters: Norma McNally and Gloria Ties.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ben, and two sisters: Louise Fruend and Joan Mucha.

Services will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Central Lutheran Church, Winona, MN. She will be interred at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona. Masks are required at Central Lutheran Church. The service will be live streamed at Central Lutheran Church, Winona, MN Facebook page.

Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, MN, and Fountain City, WI. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.