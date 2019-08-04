Donna Ties passed away, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease, Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. Charles Assisted Living, where she had been a resident for the past couple years. Family members were at her side as they had been throughout her illness.
Donna was born July 16, 1933, in Winona, to Ned and Florence (Davies) Brown. Her family included one sister and two brothers. She was a graduate of Winona Senior High. Donna married David Ties, Oct. 8, 1955, in Winona. Together they raised six children, making their home in Trempealeau, Wis., rural Lewiston and finally retiring to the city of Lewiston. Donna was a wonderful homemaker turning several houses into homes. Her cooking and baking skills are legendary and will continue to be the topic of conversation at family gatherings for years to come. Later in life she had several jobs in food service, enjoying every minute of her time in the kitchens of Lewiston Altura Elementary, Immanuel Lutheran School and Kwik Trip. Her hobbies were many, including bowling, playing cards, marathon Scrabble games, attending sporting events and the 100 mile garage sale, to name a few. A sleepover at Grandma’s was a treat few could pass up. She also enjoyed her time in the Silo Kitchen Band, bringing life to her “Frosty” character.
Her faith in Jesus Christ was central to her life and made her who she truly was. A faithful wife, a prayer warrior and a loving and tender mother. She was a cherished friend to many and grandmother extraordinaire. To know her was to love her.
Donna is survived by her children, Tom (Ginny) Ties of Altura, Rick (Sheryll) Ties of Rochester, Minn., Nancy (Bill) Jones of Zimmerman, Minn., Joani (David) LaClair of Rochester, John Ties of Long Lake, Minn., Karen (David) Hanson Jr. of St Charles; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ned (Chuck) Brown of Winona. She was preceded in death by her husband, David; grandson, Ben; both parents; a brother, Walter (Bill) Brown; and sister and best friend, Shirley (Snook) Brown.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Hoff Funeral Service in St. Charles. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Immanuel Lutheran Church-Silo, with Pastor William Meilner officiating. Visitation will be one half hour prior to service. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Adam, Bo, Alec and Cole Ties, Kelvin Jones and David Hanson III.
In lieu of flowers, Donna has requested that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association; Immanuel Lutheran Church; or any charity fighting blindness.
The family would like to offer heartfelt thanks to St. Charles Assisted Living, for the care provided to Donna these past few years. Also to Heartland Hospice, as they walked the family through these final months with tenderness and compassion.
