LOWELL, Ind. — Donna Moe-Seaton, 81 of Lowell died Saturday, May 11, 2019, after a short battle with pneumonia.
Donna was born Feb. 17, 1938, in Arcadia, to Otis H. and Gladys Moe. She graduated from Arcadia High School in 1956 and joined the U.S. Air Force. While in the Air Force, she met and married John E. Seaton in 1959. She and John would have four children and later divorced. Donna was a soft-spoken woman who worked hard to support her family and was extremely proud of all her children.
Donna is survived by her son, Robert (Darcy) Seaton of Lowell; daughters, Patty Seaton of Chippewa Falls, Wis., and Dawn (Robert) Williams of Muskegon, Mich.; grandchildren, Chris (Alison) Seaton, Megan Seaton, Shannon Dierich, Joshua Dierich, Samantha Schmidt, Garrett Ogren, Julia (Tyler) Rose; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth (Bette) Moe and Ronald Moe; and brother-in-law, Edwin Fairchild.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; son, Richard Seaton; grandson, Aaron Dierich; great-grandson, Wyatt Rose; a brother, Richard Moe; and sister, Mary Fairchild.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Fagernes Lutheran Church in rural Blair, Wis. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. The Rev. Paul Sannerud will officiate. Burial with military rites will follow in the church cemetery. Wozney-Killian Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.wozneykillianfh.com.