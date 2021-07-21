JANESVILLE—Donna Mae Todd, age 91, of Janesville, formerly of Winona, died on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Whispering Creek Care Center in Janesville, MN.

Born in Marquette County, WI on February 26, 1930, Donna was the daughter of Carlton and Viola (Mills) Haskey. Memories of her childhood involve Endeavor, WI and Portage, WI. After graduating from Endeavor High School, she met and married Leigh H. Todd. Together they lived in New Hartford, MN and La Crescent, MN before settling into their final home on the banks of the Mississippi in La Moille, MN. She worked for Ed Phillips and Sons Company in La Crosse, WI for many years. Donna enjoyed family, playing cards, and her grandchildren.

Donna is survived by two sons: Robert (Pamela) Todd, and Daniel (De-Ette) Todd; her grandchildren: Scott Todd, Ashley (Sebastian) Kingsbury, Amanda (Jesse) Meyer, Alanna Todd, Jessica (Jose) Aguillon, Matthew Todd, and Dylan Todd; her great-grandchildren: Taylor Todd, Brill, Warren, Jeanne, and Thea Sands, Angela and Avayla Kingsbury, Cheyenne and Alivia Meyer, and Liliana and Layna Aguillon; sisters-in-law: Patricia Haskey, Theresa Haskey, and Shirley (Roger) Johnson; and several nieces; nephews; and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three siblings: Carolyn Hardiman Kolbo, Richard Haskey, and Gary Haskey; and one great-granddaugter, Ashlyn Jean Kingsbury.