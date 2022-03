WINONA/LACRESCENT, MN—Donna M. Bateman, 70, of Winona/La Crescent, MN, passed into the care of her Lord on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Nodine, MN. Friends may call on the family Saturday morning at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. To read Donna’s entire obituary and leave condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.