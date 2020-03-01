RUSHFORD — Donna A. Breitsprecher, 76, of Rushford passed away at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. She struggled with many health issues through her years but took it in stride and kept going for her family. She was born to Ed and Mae (Bublitz) Brand on May 22, 1943, in Rushford. Donna was the youngest daughter of nine siblings and learned a lot by following around her parents and older siblings and enjoyed their trips for ice cream at the Hart Creamery.

She learned a lot about country family living, baking and her love for baseball. She was an avid Twins fan, watching the games in her “official” Twins jersey each week. She met Ken Breitsprecher when he was working on a road construction crew and staying at the Acorn Motel in Minnesota City, which her sister owned. Kenny persistently pursued Donna until she said yes, and that began their life together. They were united in marriage at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hart, Minnesota, on Jan. 25, 1964. Their young family took to the road following Ken’s job, which took them all over the U.S. They had three children together: Jennifer, Eric and a daughter, who died at birth. Eventually, their family settled down back home in Rushford, where Donna was very active in her church, St. Marks Lutheran Church. She was passionate about her faith, church and serving others as she did as a member of the St. Mark’s ladies aid. Upon settling in Rushford, they built two homes together, which Donna designed. This was one of her greatest passions. She worked as a bank teller for Merchants Bank in Winona, as well as the Heart and Home Gift Shop, where she indulged in her love of crafts. She was the Rushford School “lunch lady” and high school secretary. She enjoyed seeing all the students growing up through the years of her employment. She and Ken formed their own construction company, DAB Construction.