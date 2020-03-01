RUSHFORD — Donna A. Breitsprecher, 76, of Rushford passed away at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. She struggled with many health issues through her years but took it in stride and kept going for her family. She was born to Ed and Mae (Bublitz) Brand on May 22, 1943, in Rushford. Donna was the youngest daughter of nine siblings and learned a lot by following around her parents and older siblings and enjoyed their trips for ice cream at the Hart Creamery.
She learned a lot about country family living, baking and her love for baseball. She was an avid Twins fan, watching the games in her “official” Twins jersey each week. She met Ken Breitsprecher when he was working on a road construction crew and staying at the Acorn Motel in Minnesota City, which her sister owned. Kenny persistently pursued Donna until she said yes, and that began their life together. They were united in marriage at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hart, Minnesota, on Jan. 25, 1964. Their young family took to the road following Ken’s job, which took them all over the U.S. They had three children together: Jennifer, Eric and a daughter, who died at birth. Eventually, their family settled down back home in Rushford, where Donna was very active in her church, St. Marks Lutheran Church. She was passionate about her faith, church and serving others as she did as a member of the St. Mark’s ladies aid. Upon settling in Rushford, they built two homes together, which Donna designed. This was one of her greatest passions. She worked as a bank teller for Merchants Bank in Winona, as well as the Heart and Home Gift Shop, where she indulged in her love of crafts. She was the Rushford School “lunch lady” and high school secretary. She enjoyed seeing all the students growing up through the years of her employment. She and Ken formed their own construction company, DAB Construction.
Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She did crafts with them, attended as many school functions each of them would be involved with. Donna really enjoyed her time with her great-grandson, which was her “little man.” She took as many grandchildren as she could on a special graduation trip with grandma. She was caring and compassionate to everyone and always made sure their needs were met before her own. She cared for Ken when he got sick and made sure he could stay in their home until his passing in 2015. Faith, church, her children and grandchildren were what she said kept her going each day. Her love for crafts showed through as she took great pride in her figurine garden and elaborately decorating the house and yard for each holiday. She made flower decorations for her home and her kids and grandkids. She also made all the boutonnieres and corsages for Brandon’s wedding.
Donna is survived by her children, Jennifer (Eric) Scheck, Eric (Micki) Breitsprecher; grandchildren, Ethan (Kayleen) Scheck, Elliott (Jill) Scheck, Evan Scheck, Elijah Scheck, Brandon (Lindsey) Breitsprecher, Peyton Breitsprecher, Emma Breitsprecher; great-grandson, Easton, and two on the way, who she was really looking forward to meeting; many siblings and spouses; cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenny; brother, Vernon; and sisters, Vivian, Marcy, Grace.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and also one hour prior to the service at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Rushford. Burial will be held at St. John’s Cemetery, Hart.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 104 E North St., Rushford, MN 55971.
We want so much for this obituary to describe our mom, however, it just doesn’t describe her love for her family, kids, grandchildren, church. Nothing seems to adequately describe her being ... a wonderful lady. She will be missed by all.
Hoff Funeral Home is assisting the family.