Donald Nisbit

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Donald Harley Nisbit, 84, of Rochester died in the early morning of April 22, 2020, with family by his side, as a result of complications from progressive supranuclear palsy at Cottagewood Senior Community.

Don was born May 4, 1935, in Winona, to Alvin and Henrietta Nisbit and grew up in Winona County Minnesota. He graduated from Saint Charles High School in 1953 and then attended the University of Minnesota, completing a degree in agricultural studies. He served with the U.S. Army reserves from 1958 to 1963 and was honorably discharged at the rank of Staff Sergeant. Don married Mildred Matthees September 15, 1962, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Norton Township and eventually settled in rural southwest Rochester where they raised registered Ayrshire dairy cattle. They later moved to southeast Rochester and Don took employment with and retired from Rochester City Lines.

Don and Millie enjoyed dancing to old time music and had a vast network of friends and traveled all over to dance together.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Henrietta Nisbit; brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Barbara Nisbit; brothers-in-law, Wayne Dabelstein and Donald Trolliet; and sister, Carol Glover.