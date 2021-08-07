Donald Joseph Werner

Don was born in Winona, MN on July 15, 1938 to Preston and Gertrude (Anglewitz) Werner. He was united in marriage to Julie Matchey in Independence, WI on April 28, 1962. From this union came four children: Cory, Donna, Carol, and Don. Donald was proud to serve his country in the National Guard. He was employed with the Chicago Northwestern Railroad company until his retirement.

If you knew Don, then you knew his calling in life was to fish and hunt. His home away from home was the Mighty Mississippi River and he knew the best spots to catch a great fish. He was an inventive guy who was extremely resourceful. He could find items considered junk and turn them into treasures. Don had an appetite for fun and could sometimes be known as mischievous. He enjoyed playing cribbage and going to the casinos to win! Donald had a special place in his heart for animals. He often cared for the birds and squirrels, and he adored his fur babies. Don was most proud of his family and instilled a great work ethic and sense of responsibility in his children. He frequently enjoyed watching his nephew Karl Fenske race at tracks in the tri-state area. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.