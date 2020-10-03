Donald Joseph Pehler

Don served his country during the Korean War and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1955. It was a proud, life-changing moment for Don to attend the Freedom Honor Flight in 2014. He retired from Gateway Foods/Fleming after 31 dedicated years in 1995. Don always looked forward to family reunions, taking his children to his dad’s farm in Arcadia, and attending church dinners. Having all of his extended family together for celebrations was always close to Don’s heart. He was a great conversationalist; anyone Don met became a friend. Don enjoyed traveling including numerous trips to Hawaii, watching the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs, Polish poppy seed coffee cake, and a daily dose of Jif creamy peanut butter.