× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald James Nelson

Donald James Nelson, 77, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 9, 2020, on home hospice, with wife, Mary Kaye, by his side. Don was born in Minneapolis, April 24, 1943, to Patrick and Beatrice Nelson and had 10 siblings. The family moved to the Menominee Reservation in Shawano, Wis., and later to the Navajo Reservation in Window Rock, Ariz., where his father was the chief of police.

Don graduated from Window Rock High School in 1961 and joined the Navy, serving four years in Vietnam as a radioman, where he excelled in Morse code. After Vietnam, he was involved in the civil rights movement. He held jobs as a cab driver, roofer, chimney sweep, and managed the Famine Food Coop in Winona. He was instrumental in founding the Winona Film Society at the Screening Room.

Later, he received his master’s degree in elementary education, retiring from Winona Middle School, where he taught for 15 years. Don was passionate about teaching and never forgot his students’ names. He wore a different tie to school every day and on the last day let the students wear their favorite one.