Donald "House" Bradford

MAZEPPA—Donald “House” Bradford, 50, of Mazeppa, MN, previously of Winona, MN went to his heavenly home on April 27, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Donald was the son of Linda Bradford and Ken Bradford II. Donald was an avid pool player on many leagues, he loved spending time with his family, and helping people. He was a kind soul. He will be missed by many.

Visitation will be Monday, May , 20222 from 3:00-7:00 PM at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, MN.

Funeral will be Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM with a one hour visitation prior.

Please go to mackenfuneralhome.com for full obituary and to leave condolences.

