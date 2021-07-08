Donald E. Vieth, Sr., died at his Winona home on July 5, 2021. He was able to spend his last days with his wife and other loved ones nearby. Don was born February 22, 1931, in Norwalk, Wisconsin, the son of Bertha and Gustive Vieth. He was the youngest of five siblings. His brothers and sisters Goldie, Raymond, Leona, and another child who was stillborn all preceded him in death.
Donald grew up on a farm and later in life loved to tell of a pet sheep who, at least for a time, stayed in the house with him. In 1957, he met a young woman named Lillian on a blind date and was instantly smitten with her and promptly proposed marriage. The couple was married on August, 31, 1957, and had two children together — Donald and Victor. Don and Lillian enjoyed 63 years of marriage.
Donald had several jobs to support his family including working on a farm and in a bakery. At the time of his retirement, he worked as a nightwatchman for the Winona City Sewer department — his longest tenured job.
Donald loved camping and traveling with his wife and children. He also enjoyed baseball and often played catch with his children. He was an avid fan of country music, with Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Ray Price and Charley Pride among his favorite artists. He often told the story of meeting Johnny Cash’s brother, Tommy, who commented that Donald clearly had the hands of a farmer. Donald also loved the Green Bay Packers — a love that was not shared by his wife and children and resulted in a good-natured family rivalry.
Most of all, though, Donald enjoyed spending time with his wife, his children, his grandchildren and, in recent years, his great-grandchildren; each of whom was touched by his kindness, his sense of humor, and his infectious laugh.
Donald was a baptized and confirmed member of St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winona. When he was no longer able to physically attend services, his pastors and other congregants ministered to him at his house.
As a last act of love, and a witness of his faith, Donald donated his body to the Mayo Clinic in the hope that current or future doctors may learn something from his body that could help others. He believed that, on the day of his resurrection, Jesus will give him a new body.
Funeral services will be held at St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winona on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. with the funeral at 11 a.m. followed by a small luncheon in the church basement.