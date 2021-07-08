Donald E. Vieth, Sr., died at his Winona home on July 5, 2021. He was able to spend his last days with his wife and other loved ones nearby. Don was born February 22, 1931, in Norwalk, Wisconsin, the son of Bertha and Gustive Vieth. He was the youngest of five siblings. His brothers and sisters Goldie, Raymond, Leona, and another child who was stillborn all preceded him in death.

Donald grew up on a farm and later in life loved to tell of a pet sheep who, at least for a time, stayed in the house with him. In 1957, he met a young woman named Lillian on a blind date and was instantly smitten with her and promptly proposed marriage. The couple was married on August, 31, 1957, and had two children together — Donald and Victor. Don and Lillian enjoyed 63 years of marriage.

Donald had several jobs to support his family including working on a farm and in a bakery. At the time of his retirement, he worked as a nightwatchman for the Winona City Sewer department — his longest tenured job.