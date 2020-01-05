Donald E. Kough, DC, 90, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the Our Lady of Peace hospice home in St. Paul, Minnesota.
He was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on Oct. 10, 1929, to parents, Karl and Grace (Hammer) Kough. After graduating from West High School and the University of Colorado, Don had a distinguished military career as a jet pilot for the U.S. Navy. Upon retiring as a Lt. Commander with more than 20 years of service, Don earned a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic. Don then settled in Winona in 1976, where he served the community as a chiropractor for over 35 years.
Donald is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (McKinley) Kough. Don and Barb were married for 57 years and enjoyed their many friends in Winona and St. Maarten.
Donald is survived by daughter, Cheri Weis (Zumbrota), daughter, Mari Blanchard (Spring Valley); son, David Kough (Minneapolis), son, Kevin Kough (Denver); 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and brother, Max Kough (Waterloo).
A spring memorial service will be held (date TBD), at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery-Preston.