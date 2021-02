A celebration of Donnie’s life will take place at a later date when all those who loved him can safely share memories and stories together, and toast a cold Miller Lite in his honor. Donnie will be laid to rest at Minnesota Veteran’s Cemetery in Preston at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, led by Pastor Linda McPeak. Military honors will be conducted. Please share a memory of Donnie at his online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com.