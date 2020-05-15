Donald Cummings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Donald Sumner Cummings, 93, of Winona passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, of a broken heart after losing his wife in January. Donald was born Feb. 17, 1927, to Sumner and Frieda (Stoehr) Cummings.

He married the love of his life, Catharien Genevieve Monahan September 25, 1948, at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Winona. They celebrated 71 years together. Donald was the Teamsters Union Agent and later became President of local 160 before retiring to their hobby farm-The Lazy C Ranch on Homer Ridge which he very proudly raised horses and beef cattle. He was a member of The Winona Family Riders Horse Club and enjoyed horseback riding, camping, occasional trips to the casino and the many many bus trips with his wife all over the U.S.

He is survived by his seven children, Mary (David Zenk) Cummings, Bonnie (Jack) Vaughn, Donna (Marni) Cummings, Barb (Robert) Ferguson, Cindy (Tim) Kertzman, Bruce Cummings and Marty Cummings; grandchildren, Melissa Petschow, Danielle Coey, Josh Vaughn, Jessi Geisler, Derek Pozanc, Dustin Pozanc, Andy Kertzman, Jack Kertzman and Cade Cummings; 15 great-grandchildren, one brother, Jim (Dixie) Cummings; one sister, Shirley Schossow; three brothers-in-law, Neil (Vicki Monahan), Eugene (Barb) Monahan and Joe Kiffe; and one sister-in-law, Mary Cummings.