ST. CHARLES — Donald Benedett, 95, of St. Charles died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Whitewater Health Services in St. Charles. Donald was born May 4, 1925, in St. Charles, to Edwin and Irene (Koepsel) Benedett. He was raised on the family farm with his siblings, Alice and Francis “Ben,” and graduated from St. Charles High School. Donald and Barbara Johnson were married Jan. 24, 1953. They farmed the Benedett family farms north and east of St. Charles, as he pursued his passion for music, serving 75 years as organist for Berea Moravian Church. He began his role as organist at the age of 16. Donald was a kind, quiet and gentle man. He was a cat lover and enjoyed keeping fit in his later years with biking and hiking, referred to as “pie trips,” with his grandchildren. Donald also enjoyed tending his garden and traveling with Barbara.