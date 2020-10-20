Donald A. Putz

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, in Saint Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, in rural Whitehall. Burial will be in the Hale Cemetery in rural Osseo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, in the Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall, and also one hour prior to the service Friday at the church. A complete obituary may be seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com. The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.