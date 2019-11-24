Doloris Brugger

MONDOVI, Wis. — Doloris “Dee” Barbara Brugger, 87, of Mondovi died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at her home. She was born May 24, 1932, in Winona, to Frank J. and Olga (Kozlowski) Theis. She grew up there and graduated from the Cathedral School. She worked as a secretary at Milwaukee Freight, Ward Medical Company, Pepin Pickling Company, and Peerless Chain Company, all in Winona.
She was united in marriage to Earl L. Brugger July 1, 1961, in Winona. The couple later moved to Mondovi in 1963, where Earl was a teacher. Doloris was a homemaker and cared for their six children. Over the years, she also worked at the Tastee Freeze (later McT’s), as a teacher’s aide and babysat for neighbors. She was a longtime member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Mondovi and served for many years with the ladies aide, including as a past president. Doloris was also a member of the Winona VFW Post 1287 Auxiliary. She loved to knit and crochet and made many prayer shawls for church over the years. She also liked to travel, do ceramics and play bridge and other card games with friends and family. Doloris bowled for many years in the Winona and Mondovi leagues. She belonged to the 600 Bowling Club in Winona and bowled with a high average in both leagues.
She is survived by her five daughters, Mary (James) O’Rourke of Durham, North Carolina, Meg (John) Shortridge of Phillips, Wisconsin, Melissa (Darrin) Briggs of Onalaska, Wisconsin, Nancy (David) Griffin of Winona, and Susan (Joseph) Boller of Waukesha, Wisconsin; six grandsons, Luke (Gina) O’Rourke of Raleigh, North Carolina, Landon and Carter Briggs, of Onalaska, Wisconsin, Austin and Spencer Griffin of Winona, and Evan Boller of Waukesha, Wisconsin; one great-granddaughter, Mackenzie O’Rourke; sister, Rosemarie (Norman) Klein of Milwaukee; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl L. Brugger; son, Michael Brugger; parents, Frank J. and Olga Theis; sister, Mary Lynch; and two brothers, William P. and John F. Theis.
Doloris would like to thank Gerda Landry, Mary Michaels, Sue Stoughton, Betty Anderson, Pat Smith and Betty Harms for coming to her home to play cards, which she enjoyed very much.
Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Doloris’ name.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Mondovi with Father Emmanuel Asamoah-Bekoe officiating. Burial will follow at 2:45 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Winona. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, with a prayer service at 6:45 pm. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.