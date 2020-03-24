Dolores A. Van Gundy

Dolores was born Sept. 24, 1928, in La Crosse, to Elmore and Delia (Britson) Peterson. She was raised in the Houston area and was a graduate of Houston High School. On Feb. 24, 1950, she was united in marriage with Harold Van Gundy at the Houston Lutheran Church. She worked at Green’s Café in Houston, was a bookkeeper at the Houston Creamery and was employed at Valley View Nursing Home in Houston, for over 20 years, in the activity and dietary departments. She also was a great help to her husband on the farm for many years. Dolores enjoyed canning, baking, raising chickens, flower gardening, making floral arrangements and mowing lawn on her Snapper lawnmower. She was a very active member of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church and ladies aide in Houston, the Houston American Legion Auxiliary and was a member of the Iris Garden Club in Houston. Dolores was a very hard worker. She always had her home open to family, friends and neighbors for a bite to eat and time of socializing.