HOUSTON — Dolores A. Van Gundy, 91, of Houston died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis.
Dolores was born Sept. 24, 1928, in La Crosse, to Elmore and Delia (Britson) Peterson. She was raised in the Houston area and was a graduate of Houston High School. On Feb. 24, 1950, she was united in marriage with Harold Van Gundy at the Houston Lutheran Church. She worked at Green’s Café in Houston, was a bookkeeper at the Houston Creamery and was employed at Valley View Nursing Home in Houston, for over 20 years, in the activity and dietary departments. She also was a great help to her husband on the farm for many years. Dolores enjoyed canning, baking, raising chickens, flower gardening, making floral arrangements and mowing lawn on her Snapper lawnmower. She was a very active member of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church and ladies aide in Houston, the Houston American Legion Auxiliary and was a member of the Iris Garden Club in Houston. Dolores was a very hard worker. She always had her home open to family, friends and neighbors for a bite to eat and time of socializing.
She is survived by four children, Dianne “Dino” (Timothy) Orr, Cheryl (Hoyt) Zenke, Shelly (Dwayne) Johnson and Steven (Kendra) Van Gundy; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and by three siblings, Glenn (Olive) Peterson, Lyle Peterson and Janice Unnasch; and by nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, Dennis and Gary; granddaughter, Sara; and a brother, Eugene.
The family prefers memorials directed to Cross of Christ Lutheran Church or to Valley View Healthcare and Rehab.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the family has chosen to have a drive through visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 27, under the awning on the East side of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston. Friends and family will be able to drive their vehicles through to pay their respects to Dolores and greet the immediate family from a safe distance as they drive through. Please enter the parking lot from the North, between Valley View and Cross of Christ Church. Private family burial will be in the Stone Church Cemetery in Houston.
Hoff Funeral Service in Houston is assisting the family with arrangements. Please leave a memory of Dolores and sign her online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.