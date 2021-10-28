Dick Davis, 78, of Onalaska, WI and formerly of La Crescent, MN, went peacefully to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Dick was born December 8, 1942 to Norman and Edna Davis in Eau Claire, WI. He was united in marriage on June 6, 1964 to Ruth Ann Davis in Eau Claire. Dick and Ruth lived in beautiful Pine Creek valley, west of La Crescent, MN for 42 years. He was employed as a Draftsman for 38 years at Trane Company in La Crosse. Dick had a heart for God and he prioritized going to church. He enjoyed putzing in his immaculate yard, playing cards and teaching his grandkids to bid aggressively when playing 500 and Euchre. He further enjoyed catching more fish than he could eat, spoiling his dogs and watching the Packers and Brewers.

In addition to his wife, “Ruthie,” of 57 years, Dick is survived by a son, John G. Davis of Viroqua, WI and a daughter Kristi (Skip) Walser of Acworth, GA. He was extremely proud of his four grandchildren, Julia, Paul (fiancée Brady), Matthew and David. Dick is further survived by two sisters Marion Stephenson of Chippewa Falls, WI and Verna (Sidney) Sivertson of Sioux Falls, SD, sister in law Joyce Davis of Clayton, WI and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Ardis Zaruba and Marlene Ryba and his brothers-in-law LaVerne Zaruba and Martin Stephenson. He was further preceded by his in-laws Glen and Cleo Davis, Gerry and Ken Hageness, Dick and Judy Davis and Rube Davis.

The family wishes to thank the compassionate caregivers at Mulder Health Care and St. Croix Hospice, Doctors Arnold Asp and Duane Undeland for their extraordinary long-term care, and the many friends and neighbors for their friendship, support and prayers.

Dick will be buried at the Prince of Peace Cemetery in La Crescent. The family is planning a private graveside service at a later date. Memorials in Dick’s name can be made to The Salvation Army of La Crosse, Gundersen Medical Foundation (specifically the Binger Alzheimer’s Fund or the Diabetes Fund) and the Coulee Region Humane Society. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.