WINONA—Family, Friends and Fun is how Dianne Winnifred Hardtke lived her life. Dianne passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the age of 89 at Brookdale Senior Living surrounded by her two daughters.

She was born October 4, 1931 in Winona to Edwin and Hazel (Selke) Ronnenberg. After meeting the love of her life on a blind date and dating for seven years, she married Bob Hardtke on July 17, 1954. They enjoyed 64 wonderful years of marriage until his death December 29, 2018.

Dianne attended St. Martin’s Lutheran School and Winona Senior High, graduating in 1949. She was a member of the National Honor Society. Dianne worked at the Winona Daily News for 45 years. In those years she was a type setter, worked in the accounting department and had a short gig as a news reporter. Dianne was a member of St. Martin’s Lutheran Church Eagles, American Legion and VFW clubs.

She was an outstanding cook and delighted family and friends with her wonderful meals along with her famous saying “don’t be bashful” keep eating! She loved to dance, play cards, garden, bask in the sun and cool down with an ice-cold beer. She bowled for many years at Westgate Bowl and finally hung up the bowling shoes at age 80. Her greatest love was spending time with her family, friends and grandchildren.