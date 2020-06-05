Dianne Kohner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dianne J. Kohner, 81, of Winona, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona. Please meet at the Armory entrance by 12:50 p.m. and please practice social distancing.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.