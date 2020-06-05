Dianne Kohner

Dianne J. Kohner, 81, of Winona, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona. Please meet at the Armory entrance by 12:50 p.m. and please practice social distancing.
Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.