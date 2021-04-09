WABASHA — Diane M. Schuth, 79, of Wabasha, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, Wabasha.
Diane Marie was born Dec. 21, 1941, in Wabasha, to Arthur and Roselyn (Harms) Benjamin. She graduated from Wabasha Senior High School. On Dec. 1, 1962, she married Robert H. Schuth at Saint Felix Catholic Church, for 58 years of wedded bliss. Together they raised four amazing children, Laura, Maria, Grant and Alesia.
She loved all of her kids, grandkids unconditionally and always a strong advocate. She enjoyed watching her grandkids participate in all of their events. Diane loved spending time in her kitchen preparing big meals for family get togethers. She enjoyed her flower gardens and feeding the birds. She was a strong lady that endured dialysis three times a week for 11 years, with the support of her loving husband. Diane and Bob loved their convertible rides for ice cream cones. She was proud of her 22 years as a cook at the Wabasha Kellogg High School. She passionately supported the reconstruction of Schmitt Memorial Park in Wabasha. She will be missed by all, especially her lunch dates with her girlfriends.
Diane is survived by her husband Robert “Grant”; four children, Laura (Rick) Sandwick, Lakeville, Minn., and their children, Gavin and Carson; Maria “Dutch” (Robert “Bullet”) Johnson, Wabasha and their daughter, Alexis; Grant (Vienne) Schuth, Wabasha and their son, Anton, Viola, Xandros, Rutger and Jamison; and Alesia (Keith) Behnke, Hudson, Wis., and their children, Gretchen and Nolan; two sisters, Linda Benjamin and Nancy Cary; and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two half-brothers, Robert and Richard Benjamin
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, at St. Felix Catholic Church, Wabasha. Interment will be at St. Felix Cemetery, Wabasha. Masks and social distancing are required.
Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 12, at Abbott Funeral Home, Wabasha and beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Masks and social distancing are required.
Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, MN. www.abbottfh.com.