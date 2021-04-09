Diane M. Schuth

She loved all of her kids, grandkids unconditionally and always a strong advocate. She enjoyed watching her grandkids participate in all of their events. Diane loved spending time in her kitchen preparing big meals for family get togethers. She enjoyed her flower gardens and feeding the birds. She was a strong lady that endured dialysis three times a week for 11 years, with the support of her loving husband. Diane and Bob loved their convertible rides for ice cream cones. She was proud of her 22 years as a cook at the Wabasha Kellogg High School. She passionately supported the reconstruction of Schmitt Memorial Park in Wabasha. She will be missed by all, especially her lunch dates with her girlfriends.