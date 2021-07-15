Diane Gail Kernler, 70 of Winona, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse following a long battle with MS.

A memorial service will be at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Holzinger Lodge in Winona led by Funeral Celebrant, Jodi Heim.

A celebration of her life will continue until 8:00 p.m. Memorials are preferred to Compassion & Choices or Southern Poverty Law Center.

