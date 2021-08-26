Diana K. Pronschinske

Diny was a loving and selfless wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be remembered by family and friends for riding bikes, drinking wine and eating quality cheese. She loved coffee and meeting friends to share a cup and fellowship. She always remembered birthdays, loved girl talk, cozy fires, thrifting and garage sales. She always discovered the best DIY treasures. Her favorite way to spend a weekend was simply having quality time with her family and friends. She was a foodie and enjoyed quaint restaurants and dessert was a must—sharing preferred. Summers were spent boating, camping, water skiing, traveling and cherished family time. She enjoyed entertaining and socializing with her countless friends and soon-to-be friends. She was engaging and bubbly and she carried on the tradition of serving “Frank Sobotta Specials” to her many guests. Our lives are better because of Diana.