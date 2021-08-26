Diana K. Pronschinske, 57, of Holmen, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021.
Diana was born February 14, 1964 in Arcadia, Wisconsin to Franklin G. and Nancy (Glanzer) Sobotta. She was a graduate of Arcadia High School Class of 1982.
She was united in marriage with Bruce Pronschinske on May 5, 1990 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Arcadia, WI. She was an independent bookkeeper for 24 years.
She held a deep belief in God, put her Catholic Faith in action as she helped with religious education and served as a bookkeeper at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Onalaska.
Diny was a loving and selfless wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be remembered by family and friends for riding bikes, drinking wine and eating quality cheese. She loved coffee and meeting friends to share a cup and fellowship. She always remembered birthdays, loved girl talk, cozy fires, thrifting and garage sales. She always discovered the best DIY treasures. Her favorite way to spend a weekend was simply having quality time with her family and friends. She was a foodie and enjoyed quaint restaurants and dessert was a must—sharing preferred. Summers were spent boating, camping, water skiing, traveling and cherished family time. She enjoyed entertaining and socializing with her countless friends and soon-to-be friends. She was engaging and bubbly and she carried on the tradition of serving “Frank Sobotta Specials” to her many guests. Our lives are better because of Diana.
Di will be deeply missed by her husband Bruce of 31 years; their two daughters: Anna Pronschinske (Madison, WI) and Erica Pronschinske (Holmen, WI). She is also survived by sisters: Natalie (Gary) Sobotta – Rochester, MN; Lisa Gallagher – Pompano Beach, FL: Jennifer (Peter) Thompson – Saint Paul, MN; and her brother, Shawn (Hollie) Sobotta – Arcadia, WI. She was deeply loved by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and all of her friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and father-in-law.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 5:00 PM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska, Wis. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate. A Rosary will begin at 2:30 PM at church, with visitation following until the time of Mass. A private burial will be held at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Arcadia, Wis. A livestream of the Mass for those unable to attend can be found at www.stpatsonalaska.com.
Memorials are preferred and will be donated to support Catholic Charities Warming Center.
Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com