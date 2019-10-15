Dian Marie Fossum, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Bethany Riverside Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2135 Weston St., La Crosse. Pastor Bruce Iverson will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St., and again from 10 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the church.
