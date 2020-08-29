Dennis Wingert

 Skip to main content
DOVER — Dennis J. Wingert, 78, of Dover died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church with the Rev. Tim Biren officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Hoff Funeral Home, St. Charles, and one hour prior to Mass at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Reception will follow at The Garage on Hwy 74. Please leave a memory of Dennis and view his video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com.

