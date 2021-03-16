On Thursday, March 11, 2021, Dennis Michael Semling passed away at the age of 60, due to a work-related accident. Dennis was born Aug. 5, 1960, in Winona, to James and Bernice (Przybylski) Semling. He graduated high school with the class of 1978. After graduation, he worked construction jobs until he began employment at the Buffalo County Highway Department, where he just celebrated 30 years of service. Dennis also served as the Supervisor for the town of Buffalo for 24 years. Dennis was a member of the Immaculate Conception Parish. On July 29, 1995, Dennis was united in marriage to Diane Kujak.

Dennis was an avid outdoors-man and hunter. His passion was hunting deer, bear, and elk. Dennis enjoyed many hunting trips with his friends and son, Matthew. Dennis also enjoyed traveling with his wife and close friends during the winter months. In the summer, he would plan vacations with his family to different parts of Wisconsin and Minnesota. Dennis will forever be remembered for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.